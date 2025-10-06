CSMC removes bakery chimney from Town Hall

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In several parts of the city, some bakeries still operate using traditional wood-fired ovens, causing smoke-related inconvenience to nearby residents. On Monday, the municipal corporation seized a chimney (smoke exhaust) of a bakery located in the Town Hall area for causing air pollution.

The city has over 150 bakeries, most of which now use modern, electricity-powered baking machines that do not emit smoke. However, a bakery in the Town Hall area was still using an old-style, wood-fired oven. Acting on complaints from local residents, a team led by Zone 1 Officer Savita Sonawane confiscated the chimney to curb the pollution.

Railway Station MIDC Area

In a separate action, the anti-encroachment section carried out a demolition drive on Railway Station Road, in the MIDC area near Tiwari Mangal Karyalaya, around 2.30 pm.

An individual named Bhika Maske had illegally constructed four large shops on encroached land, occupying a 50x20 feet area. These shops included tea and pan stalls, a xerox centre, and other small businesses. He had also constructed a 40x10 feet iron shed on the adjacent footpath, complete with a compound wall, further obstructing public space.

The civic body allowed time for the removal of materials from a building works welding unit located in the same area. All other illegal structures were razed to the ground. In another nearby location, a 40x10 feet tin shed was illegally erected for use as a scrap warehouse. The civic personnel demolished this structure as well, clearing the road for public use.