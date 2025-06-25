CSMC removes encroachment from Moti Karanja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The anti-encroachment squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) seems to have launched a drive to demolish the dilapidated buildings posing danger to the citizens. The action is being taken on the orders of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth after serving notices to the property-owners.

On Tuesday, the squad demolished a building in Rangar Galli. On Wednesday, the squad demolished the some 50-year-old constructed two-storey building of Rajesh Gugale built on land measuring 28 x50 feet. The structure was causing obstruction in DP road. The squad also removed three shops from Rangar Galli.

Lastly, the squad reached Moti Karanja, near Angoori Baugh, and removed all the big and small encroachments including eight shops having tin-sheds near the municipal corporation school. Nagarik Mitra Pathak led by Pramod Jadhav maintained the security.