CSMC removes encroachment to widen Champa Chowk to CSMC headquarters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Municipal Corporation has decided to widen the development plan road from the Municipal Headquarters to Champa Chowk, and encroachments on this road have been removed to clear it. The action was carried out by Zone 1 and Zone 3 offices on Thursday.

In the city’s development plan, the road from Roshan Gate to the Municipal Headquarters is intended to be 24 meters wide. However, due to encroachments, the road is currently only 12 to 15 meters wide. The three-kilometre stretch of road will be constructed with cement concrete. Before starting the road construction, unauthorised structures will be demolished.

In the first phase, the road from Roshan Gate to Champa Chowk and, in the second phase, from Champa Chowk to the Municipal Headquarters have been cleared. As soon as the Town Planning section marked the areas, the municipal corporation’s encroachment section removed the unauthorised constructions. Over 50 encroachments on both sides of the road have been removed.