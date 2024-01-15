CSMC removes encroachments opposite airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) removed encroachments existing near New High School, opposite Chikalthana Airport, on Monday morning.

The squad removed shops having three shutters encroaching the open space existing between the main highway and the school compound. The school management made a written complaint to the CSMC. Later on, the CSMC gave a notice to remove encroachment. The encroachment was also obstructing the view of the advertisement displayed on the hoarding. When the squad reached on Saturday, the occupant assured of removing the encroachments on his own. When he failed to keep his word, the squad reached the site this morning. Initially, he objected to the action and later on left the place.

Acting upon the orders of the civic chief, the action was taken under the guidance of deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre and assistant commissioner (or designated officer) Savita Sonawane by encroachment inspector Syed Jamsheed along with Cidco MIDC police station personnel, CSMC personnel. The squad removed the tin sheds and also seized the steel material.