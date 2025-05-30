CSMC removes unauthorised place of worship in Deolai area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An unauthorised place of worship built on open land in Bharat Mata Colony, Deolai area, was demolished by the Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment squad on Friday. As soon as the officials reached the site, local residents protested fiercely. The structure was removed under tight police security. Citizens who resisted were detained by the police but later released.

The structure had recently been erected on an open space within Bharat Mata Colony, located on Khadi Road in the Deolai area. Following the orders of Municipal corporation Administrator G Sreekanth, the demolition was carried out under the guidance of Encroachment Control Officer Santosh Wahule. Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane and her team reached the site in the morning. Men and women from the locality began creating a commotion in opposition. Officials and staff made several attempts to explain the situation, but the residents were not in a mood to listen. Eventually, the police used force to detain some protesters. With the help of a JCB machine, the sheets and shed of the religious structure were dismantled. Ward Officer Bharat Birare, Building Inspector Ravindra Desai, and other staff members were present during the operation.