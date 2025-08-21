CSMC resubmits draft prabhag plan to UDD

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the civic administration had prepared a draft of the prabhag plan and submitted it to the Urban Development Department (UDD) two weeks ago. Several errors were found in the draft. After making corrections, the municipal corporation re-submitted it to the department on Thursday. The plan will now be scrutinized once again. Within a week, it will be approved by the Election Department and handed back to the corporation for publication.

For the first time, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections will be held on the basis of prabhags (a cluster of wards). Until now, all elections were conducted under the old ward system. Since the municipal officials have no prior experience in preparing a prabhag plan, the corporation had prepared and submitted the draft to the UDD in the first week of August, as per the government directive. The draft proposes a total of 29 prabhags, of which 28 prabhags consist of four wards each, while one prabhag comprises three wards.

Officials from the UDD studied the submitted draft and found multiple discrepancies. Hence, they instructed the corporation to rectify the errors and resubmit it. On Thursday, the corporation submitted the revised draft to the department officials.

Final date is August 28

On Thursday, the corporation submitted the draft plan, which has now been kept with the UDD for another round of scrutiny. Thereafter, the plan will be forwarded to the Election Department for final approval. Once approved, it will be handed over to the corporation for publication. The final date for publishing the prabhag plan is August 28. After publication, objections and suggestions from citizens will be invited within the next seven days.