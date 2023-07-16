CSMC runs bulldozer on illegal plots

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) ran a bulldozer on illegal plots and removed marking at gut no 113 in Misarwadi behind Jolly Board Company on Friday.

The CSMC will take criminal action against those who made plots illegally.

According to details, plots of 600 square feet were made on three acres of land and a cement pole was installed on each plot to display the number. Murum and khadi were put on a road reserved for the owners of the plots. Anti-Encroachement Team ran a bulldozer on the plots on Friday.

Similarly, a hotel owner carried out digging in a complex and started using the space for a hotel at Connaught Place. Building Inspector and assistant commissioner sealed the hotel on Friday.

The Anti-Encroachement Team stopped illegal constructions N-7 and seized their construction materials. An encroachment near Mukul Balak Mandir was removed.

Another team of the civic body removed encroachments that came up on the road in N-3 and N-4.

Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawne, assistant commissioner Prasad Deshpande, Ashok Giri, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Pandit Gavli, Rameshwar Surase, Shaikh Nazar and others carried out actions under the guidance of additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi.