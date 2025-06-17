CSMC school student interacts with union Education Minister in Delhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Anjali Gaikwad, a Class 9 student of the Indiranagar-Baijipura Municipal Corporation School, had a remarkable first day of school as she interacted with the union Minister of Education in Delhi. During this prestigious event, she presented a robotics project to the minister.

Under the leadership of CSMC Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, a team of students from municipal schools had represented India in Estonia, Europe, in December 2024 for a robotics competition. In recognition of this achievement, the union Ministry of Education invited Anjali to Delhi to engage in a special dialogue with the union Education Minister.

On June 16, Anjali gave a presentation on her robotics project in Delhi. She was one of only twelve students selected from across the country to participate in this exclusive event. Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth praised Anjali for her exceptional accomplishment.