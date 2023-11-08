CSMC seals property for want of Rs 50L dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the orders of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner, the officials of different zone and ward offices seem to have geared up in taking action of sealing properties of default tax-payers in the city. In the series of action, the civic officials sealed the property of Vinod Khemji Shah, in Kailashnagar to recover the tax dues of Rs 50.25 lakh, on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of CSMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, the assistant commissioner Ramesh More, team leader Raju Rathod, Manoj Mahanor, Arun Bansode, Navneet Shegaonkar, Amol Khandale, Dilshad Ahmed, Vishnu Kale and others including Nagrik Mitra Pathak’s Pramod Jadhav and Swaroop Chand Kakarwal took the action. The CSMC will be seizing and then auctioning properties of citizens failing to pay their dues within the deadline of notices served to them.