CSMC seeks permission to take over Cantonment Area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has written a letter to the state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) seeking its permission to take over the possession of Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) and its jurisdiction. The letter also enclosed a copy of the resolution of the merger passed in the meeting.

The CSMC administrator has addressed the letter to the deputy secretary of UDD. The former has underlined that the civic administration is ready to take over the jurisdiction of the ACB. The letter also enclosed the recently passed resolution by the CSMC in connection with taking over the residential areas along with other buildings providing social facilities. Hence the administrator sought permission to go ahead in this regard.

There are 31 permanent staff. The CSMC stated that it would take their responsibility, but it would not be taking care of the retired personnel. Besides, the decision of regularising services of existing contract personnel or discontinuing their services will be taken solely by the CSMC.

Possession of 1360 properties

The letter mentioned that the CSMC will bear the cost to maintain the operations of Cantonment School, other immovable estates, General Hospital, Water Supply System, Solid Waste Management, Streetlights, etc. The municipal corporation is ready to merge the 1360 properties (including seven properties given on lease and the land situated in the jurisdiction of ACB).

Karnapura Ground/Garbage Land

The resolution also mentioned about the meeting held with ACB president Brigadier K S Narayanan and chief executive officer Sanjay Sonawane regarding handing over the possession of the Kham River area, land for the Garbage Processing Centre, and Karnapura Ground. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed in this regard between the two organisations, stated the letter to UDD.