CSMC seeks Rs 71 cr to develop 30 gardens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

There are more than 100 big and small gardens in the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). However, owing to paucity of money and manpower, the civic body is unable to maintain them properly.

In such sorry state of affairs, the civic administration submitted another proposal to the State government seeking Rs 71 crore to develop 30 gardens under a special scheme of the Urban Development Department (UDD). Now, will the leaders of the BJP and Shiv Sena be able to get such a whopping amount is a big question.

Kya hua tera vaada?

The boating service at Nehru Garden in N-8 Cidco was dedicated to the public by the BJP-Shinde group leaders on Monday. At that time, state housing minister Atul Save, MLAs Sanjay Shirsaat and Pradeep Jaiswal reportedly assured the civic administration that they would bring sufficient funding. Earlier, the CSMC had also submitted a proposal to the government seeking Rs 1,000 crore for roadworks sanctioned under the city development plan.

Gardens to be developed

The 30 gardens to be developed are as follows (fund required is mentioned in bracket): Babasaheb Ambedkar Amusement Garden (Rs 2 cr), garden in sanctioned layout at Padegaon (Rs 5 cr), garden at Harsul (Rs 5 cr), garden in sanctioned layout bearing Gut Nos. 155 and 156 at Mitmita (Rs 5 cr), Smritivan Udyan, Harsul (Rs 2 cr), Sawangi Lake Garden (Rs 1 cr), Himayat Baugh Garden (Rs 2 cr), Auditor Society Garden (Rs 50 lakh), Balasaheb Thackeray Garden, N-11 Cidco (Rs 50 lakh), green belt in N-12 Cidco layout (Rs 5 cr), Butterfly Garden, N-11 Cidco (Rs 1 cr), Baba Garden, N-6 Cidco (Rs 1 cr), Balasaheb Thackeray Botanical Garden, N-8 Cidco (Rs 3 cr), Sorambai Malke Udyan, Naregaon (Rs 50 lakh), Ketli Garden, N-3 Cidco (Rs 1 cr), Samai Garden, N-3 Cidco (Rs 1 cr), Darpan Udyan, N-3 Cidco (Rs 1 cr), Dr Shamaprasad Mukherjee Garden, N-1 Cidco (Rs 1 cr), Shastrinagar Udyan (Rs 1 cr), Garkheda Udyan (Rs 1 cr), Parimal Housing Society Garden (Rs 50 lakh), Alankar Housing Society Garden (Rs 50 lakh), Nandigram Housing Society Garden (Rs 50 lakh), garden at Satara Parisar (Rs 5 cr), Sahakarnagar Garden (Rs 1 cr), Sanjay Housing Society Garden (Rs 1 cr), Kavitechi Bagh Udyan, Jyotinagar (Rs 1 cr), Gardens in Shivajinagar area (Rs 2 cr), five gardens with adventure sports (Rs 10 cr) and theme parks (Rs 10 cr).