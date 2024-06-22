CSMC seizes handcarts, and kiosks causing traffic congestion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city's major roads are dominated by handcarts, stalls, and fruit vendors, causing significant inconvenience to vehicle owners. On Friday, the guardian minister Sandipan Bhumare expressed dissatisfaction with the police and municipal corporation administration regarding this issue. Taking serious cognizance, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and police launched a crackdown on Saturday, especially in the old city and marketplace areas. Within just three hours, 22 handcarts and stalls were seized by the anti-encroachment squad.

Encroachments on the roads in areas such as Gulmandi, Rangar Galli, City Chowk, Shahganj, and Aamkhas Maidan Road were removed. Earlier, the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth, while inspecting Kamal Talao, instructed action against juice stalls and fruit shops from Town Hall to City Club Road. The crackdown began at 11 am. The additional commissioner Santosh Wahule ordered action in the marketplace. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane, building inspectors Mazhar Ali and Sagar Shreshtha started the drive from City Chowk.

In Gulmandi, handcarts, stalls, and counters extending outside shops were seized. In Rangar Galli, traders were penalised for encroachment despite receiving compensation for space. Throughout the day's operation, two steel make stalls, four handcarts, tables, a steel bed, four steel tables, and miscellaneous items were confiscated. At City Chowk, a trader attempted to argue with municipal employees but the action proceeded regardless of the opposition. Traders were reminded not to place tables, chairs, or other items on public roads, as this causes inconvenience to citizens and leads to traffic congestion. They were told that hereafter the CSMC will be taking continuous action. The police inspector of City Chowk Police Station, Nirmala Pardeshi, also supported the drive.