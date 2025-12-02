CSMC sought city engineer; CFO on deputation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The position of City Engineer in the municipal corporation has been vacant since December 1. This post had also remained vacant for a few months earlier. “Will the city or the municipal corporation not function without a city engineer?” asked G. Sreekanth on Tuesday. He also informed media persons that proposals for the appointment of a city engineer and a chief fire officer have been sent to the state government.

Earlier, Farooq Khan, who was an executive engineer, had been holding the position of city engineer in a temporary capacity. He retired on November 31. When asked G Sreekanth who would take over the position now, he said that recently four deputy engineers have been promoted to executive engineer. Their proposals for approval have been sent to the state government, but final approval has not yet been received.

Currently, there is no permanent executive engineer in the municipal corporation, so the post will remain vacant for a few days. A request has been made to the state government to provide an officer on deputation.

The civic chief also mentioned that a proposal has been sent for the chief fire officer post. Once the state government approves the four executive engineers, one of them can be appointed as in-charge city engineer. The four officers under consideration are Amol Kulkarni, Balasaheb Shirsat, Sanjay Kombde, and Anil Tanpure.