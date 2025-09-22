CSMC spends Rs 7 crore on renovating meeting halls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With elected representatives expected to take charge after Diwali, the municipal administration has begun preparations by renovating the General Body Hall, Standing Committee Hall and upgrading chambers for office-bearers. Nearly ₹7 crore is being spent on these works.

Work on the general body meeting hall had begun four years ago but dragged on due to repeated extensions, some deliberate. The cost of the hall alone has already touched ₹6 crore, yet it remains incomplete. Contractors allegedly carried out work at their own pace. On the first floor, administrative meeting halls, chambers for the administrator, and for the two additional municipal commissioners (I and II) have been given a corporate look. Renovation of chambers for the mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee chairman, house leader, and leader of opposition is also underway.

The administration has awarded a contract for renovating the GB Hall and the Standing Committee Hall on the third floor. With civic leaders set to assume office post-Diwali, work is now being expedited. Of the total cost, around ₹1 crore is being spent on refurbishing office-bearers’ chambers, while nearly ₹6 crore is being used for the renovation of the GB Hall.