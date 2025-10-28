CSMC squad to keep vigil on Shivajinagar underpass

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Shivajinagar underpass, incidents of motorists slipping and falling due to mud had come to light. A senior citizen from Chikalthana slipped and died in one such incident. Following this, the municipal corporation appointed a special team to prevent mud accumulation. Around five to six employees from this team are deployed here in shifts. Even a small amount of mud is immediately cleaned using water jets.

However, citizens are now demanding that a permanent solution be implemented to prevent waterlogging and mud formation in the underpass, rather than relying on this temporary measure.

After the opening of the Shivajinagar underpass, several construction defects came to light. During this year’s monsoon, the underpass frequently became waterlogged. Water was seen leaking from the ceiling, and large amounts of mud were entering from the Shivajinagar side along with rainwater.

A senior citizen from Chikalthana lost his life after slipping in the underpass. Taking serious note of the incident, municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth immediately instructed the ward officer and assistant engineer of Zone No. 7 to deploy a team at the site 24 hours a day.

For the past two months, the team has been stationed there day and night. Whenever it rains, they are busy cleaning and removing mud. In cases of heavy mud accumulation, fire brigade or mechanical section water tankers are called to wash away the mud using high-pressure jets.

The administrator has issued a stern warning that if anyone dies in the future due to slipping in the mud at this site, municipal corporation officials will be suspended. As a result, employees are working diligently and vigilantly to keep the area safe.