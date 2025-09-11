CSMC starts physical verification of boundaries of 29 prabhags

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials and staff on Thursday carried out a field inspection to verify whether the maps, boundaries, and extents of prabhags released by the Election Commission were accurate. After receiving the detailed report late at night, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth will decide on necessary corrections. During the hearing on Wednesday regarding objections to the prabhag plan, several citizens pointed out mistakes made by the administration.

A total of 552 objections were filed against the draft prabhag plan released by the commission. At the hearing held at Maulana Azad Research Centre, chaired by Dr. Anupkumar, Secretary of the State Women and Child Welfare Department, 292 objectors were present.

Most objections highlighted that certain residential areas shown in the map were missing from the written descriptions. Some alleged that enumeration groups were split, while geographically, some prabhags were made very large and others very small. A few also claimed that the plan was designed for the convenience of the ruling party.

Following this, the civic body immediately instructed Town Planning officers, ward engineers, and ward officers to physically verify each prabhag’s boundaries as per maps and descriptions. Teams of officials began inspections from 7.00 am on Thursday, and the report preparation continued till late night. Based on this report, the CSMC administrator will finalise corrections and send the revised draft back to the government.

29 prabhags in the city

For the first time, municipal elections will be held in a prabhag-based system. The Election Commission has created 29 prabhags to elect 115 corporators. Each prabhag will elect 4 corporators, except for the 29th prabhag, which will elect 3 members.