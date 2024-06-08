CSMC starts verification of hoardings stability certificate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the agency owners submitted structural and stability certificates of hoarding with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

It may be noted that 16 persons died at Ghatkopar due to a fall of hoardings last month. The State Government directed the CSMC to carry out a structural audit of hoardings and submit its report.

The CSMC administration served a notice to 14agenicies asking them to conduct a structural stability audit of 420 hoardings and submit the report in eight days. The agencies which were also instructed to submit the stability certificate by June 4, sought a deadline extension for 24 hours.

The Corporation received 300 certificates from agencies on Thursday. Property Department officer Sanjay Chamle said that they also received certificates on Friday. He said that all the certificates are being verified. The civic body also sought a structural stability certificate for unipolar hoardings installed on dividers. The agencies submitted the certificate of each unipole hoarding.