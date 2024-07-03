CSMC strives to expand green cover in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's (CSMC) garden section plants thousands of trees every year. This year, the section has been a target of planting 40,000 trees, and so far, 8,500 trees have been planted. Hence the remaining 32,000 trees will be planted in the next three months, said the Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil.

For the past two to three years, the focus of CSMC has been on improving air quality in the city. Hence it created vertical gardens at main squares and circles (intersections) and upon nullahs in the city. Hence these gardens not only enhance aesthetics but also help in keeping the air clean. The air quality is reviewed monthly by Central and State Governments, and it was recently confirmed that the city's air is clean. The number of vehicles in the city is rapidly increasing each year. To prevent a rise in pollution levels, the municipal corporation plants a large number of trees annually. The civic administration has also established a dedicated water tanker system and infrastructure to maintain the trees, said Patil.

The CSMC incurs significant expenses to prepare saplings. However, it will provide saplings for just Rs 10 each. Moreover, former corporators will receive one hundred saplings free of cost. The work of preparing saplings is ongoing at the nursery in Siddharth Garden. To prepare the saplings, municipal employees collect seeds from the streets before the monsoon. Patil mentioned that over 20 species of saplings are ready.