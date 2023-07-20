CSMC struggled for 14 hours to restore water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) water supply officials succeeded in restoring the water supply of the city today after struggling for 14 long hours to repair the damaged 700-mm size pipeline at Gevrao Tanda. The pipeline was damaged on July 19 morning.

Acting upon the information, the civic authorities along with employees of a private contractor completed the task at 12.30 midnight on Thursday. Later on, the lifting of water was resumed from the Jayakwadi Dam and then supplied to the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city for distribution. The ESRs got filled up to the brim today at 8 am. The CSMC on priority started supplying water to the areas which were to receive water in taps on Wednesday.

The civic staff preferred camping at the ESRs and from the early morning started opening the valves of the areas which were to be supplied water as per the schedule.