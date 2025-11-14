CSMC students depart by air to visit ISRO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Smart Student Examination was conducted for students of the municipal corporation schools. The top 10 students were selected, and the administrator G Sreekanth announced that these students would be sent by air to visit ISRO in Kerala. Accordingly, on the occasion of Children’s Day, 10 students were flown from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai on Friday (Nov 14). The Administrator himself travelled along with the students. From Mumbai, the students departed for Kerala by air. These students will witness the rocket launch scheduled on November 17.

The selected students have received an opportunity to visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (Thiruvananthapuram), Kerala. Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Programme Officer Dyanadev Sangle, Kiran Tabde, Mangesh Jadhav, Uma Patil, Savita Bambarde, and other teachers are accompanying the students.