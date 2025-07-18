CSMC submits assurance of implementing legal acquisition procedure in high court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court today disposed of a petition after Advocate Suhas Urgunde, appearing on behalf of the The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), assured the court that if land is required for road widening, the corporation will follow proper legal procedure by verifying the property documents of the owners. The bench, comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y G Khobragade, accepted this assurance and closed the petition filed by property owner Shireen Motiwala.

What was the petition about?

Shireen Amanullah Motiwala, a property owner near Akashwani Chowk, had rented out her premises along Jalna Road to Sameer Shaikh. On July 10, 2025, the municipal corporation had issued a notice instructing that the "affected" property be removed within 48 hours. However, Motiwala contended that the portion of land required for road widening had already been handed over to the corporation way back in 1994. Therefore, her current property is not within the scope of the road widening project.

She filed a petition through Adv Sudarshan Nimbalkar, requesting the court to direct the municipal corporation to follow due legal process if it still intends to acquire her property.

During the hearing on Friday, Adv Urgunde assured the bench that any such action would only be taken after verifying ownership documents and following legal procedures. Accepting this assurance, the court disposed of the petition.