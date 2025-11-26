CSMC takes out constitution preamble procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In accordance with government directives, the municipal corporation celebrated Constitution Day on Wednesday. On this occasion, a special procession featuring the Constitution’s Preamble was taken out in the form of a chariot rally. The procession, held from the municipal corporation headquarters to Kranti Chowk, attracted the attention of city residents.

In the morning, at the municipal headquarters, administrator G Sreekanth offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Former leader of the opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, additional commissioners Ranjit Patil and Kalpita Pimple, deputy commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, chief auditor Shivaji Naikwade, and public relations officer Tausif Ahmed were present.

A chariot procession was then organised up to Kranti Chowk. Senior clerk Sanjay Mhaske dressed in the attire of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Citizens were presented with framed copies of the Preamble at the municipal corporation headquarters and during the procession. A cultural programme was also organised at Kranti Chowk.