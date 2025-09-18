CSMC team leaves for Karnataka Zoo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A team of experts from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be leaving for Karnataka’s Shivamogga Wildlife Sanctuary on September 19. They will inspect the fitness of a pair of Lions, Sloth Bears and Foxes which are scheduled to be transported to the Siddharth Garden Zoo in the city. Under the wildlife animal exchange programme, the Karnataka zoo will be transporting a pair of tigers from here. The team of experts from Shivamogga Zoo had visited the city and also checked the fitness of these big cats. The team comprising garden superintendent Vijay Patil and subordinate Sanjay Nandan will be leaving on Friday.