CSMC to appoint dedicated tax officials in each zone office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner

G Sreekanth today underlined creating new posts of assistant commissioner (tax) in each zone office from the new financial year.

The civic chief said the effect of the official reforms could be seen after two years. Moreover, the tax recovery figures will also go up.

Every year the CSMC collects property tax and water tax between Rs 150 crore and Rs 175 crore. However, the collection figures improved in the last two years.

The civic chief said, “ From the new financial year onwards, the planning of tax recovery will be made from April (beginning of the new financial year). Every zone office will have an assistant commissioner (tax). The competent officer will be elevated for the said post. Besides, a team of dedicated staff will be deployed to recover taxes.

The responsibility of the assistant commissioner will be to make the maximum recovery of taxes, reduce the long list of outstanding tax-payers, etc, he said.

It is learnt that every zone office has contractual recovery staff. Their review will be taken and some of them would be laid off. If their recovery is not satisfactory, why continue their service, he questioned.