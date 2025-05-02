CSMC to approve Gunthewari proposals online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Gunthewari files submitted to the Town Planning (TP) section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will now be approved through an online system. This decision was taken by Administrator G Sreekanth with the aim of ensuring quicker disposal of files seeking regularisation of illegal plots and properties. Citizens can continue to submit files using the old offline method, but the administration will scan these files and process approvals online.

According to the old city development plan, Gunthewari files have been consistently submitted to the Municipal Corporation. So far, over 15,000 properties have received approval, generating more than Rs 100 crore in revenue for the civic administration. Now that the CSMC is shifting all its operations to an online format, the administrator issued instructions to the TP section on Friday to process Gunthewari files exclusively through the online system. He also ordered that no file should be processed through the offline method in future.

The Development Plan was recently approved by the government, bringing significant relief to thousands of citizens. As a result of this approval, residential settlements that had emerged in green zones around the city have now been officially included in the yellow zones.

Currently, the TP section receives at least 200 Gunthewari files every month, out of which approximately 170 to 180 files are approved regularly.

Proposal submissions expected to double

After receiving maps under the new Development Plan, it is anticipated that the number of Gunthewari file submissions will double. An estimated 4,000 to 4,500 files are expected to be submitted over a year. Because of this anticipated surge and to ensure faster approval of Gunthewari files, the civic chief has issued directives to adopt the online approval system.

No inconvenience to citizens

Gunthewari files will continue to be submitted by architects in the same offline manner as they are today. Citizens will not face any changes or inconvenience in the submission process. The responsibility of scanning the submitted files will lie with the Town Planning section. Once scanned, the files will be digitised and processed online.