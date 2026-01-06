CSMC to arrange 25 ambulances on voting-counting days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the municipal corporation elections, arrangements have been made to provide health facilities to officials, staff, and voters on both polling and vote-counting days. On polling day, 25 ambulances will be deployed at various locations. Besides, each polling station will have a medical team. Medical teams with necessary medicines will also be stationed at counting centres. To ensure immediate first aid in case of any emergencies, a two-bed facility has also been arranged.

Under the orders of administrator G Sreekanth, the health preparedness for the elections is being coordinated under the guidance of municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha. Dr Mandlecha conducted a meeting on Tuesday, attended by assistant health officers Dr Ujwala Bhamre, Dr. Amarjyoti Shinde, Dr Premlata Karad, Dr Prerna Sanklecha, Dr Balkrishna Rathod, senior pharmaceutical officer Altaf Shaikh, Manoj Patil, and Matron Meenal Thokle. Health facilities will be provided to all election participants, including officials, staff, police personnel, and citizens present.

Medical teams will be stationed at all 40 polling centres under the supervision of the designated medical officers. According to the offices of the nine election returning officials, nine zonal nodal health officers have been appointed. For emergency health services, a total of 25 ambulances will be deployed, including nine from the municipal corporation and 16 arranged from private hospitals. Teams will also be deployed at counting centres, with first aid rooms set up equipped with two beds. Doctors and nurses from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and necessary staff from private nursing colleges will be made available.