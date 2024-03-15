CSMC to buy two open buses for tourists

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, just ahead of the implementation of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election, the CSMC has published a tender to purchase two open buses valuing Rs 1.56 crore.

It may be noted that over 30 lakh domestic and international tourists visit the city every year, but 90 percent of them do not prefer to stay at night due to the absence of nightlife in the city. The CSMC has been trying to launch various projects for the last year. It has proposed to construct a Glow Garden in the T V Centre area; Paithan’s Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden will be developed. Besides, the development of sprawling Zoological Park at Mitmita is the last phase. The city is the tourism capital of Maharashtra. Hence the CSMC has decided to buy two open buses so that the tourists could enjoy travelling in them and visit different tourist places.

The tender has been published on Friday. However, it is likely to get stuck in the code of conduct process. Hence further procedure could be completed only after the end of the code of conduct.