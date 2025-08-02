CSMC to construct shopping complex in Chikalthana soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To accommodate the business fraternity whose businesses had been affected in Chikalthana road widening, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to construct a shopping complex comprising 70 shops, on one and a half acres of land, situated opposite to the Civil Hospital (in Chikalthana). The tender in this regard is likely to be published on Monday.

It has been clarified that the shops will be allotted to the traders and shopkeepers from Chikalthana village only. The CSMC will collect a rent of each shop at the rate of Rs 1 per square metre, said the administrator G Sreekanth.

The municipal corporation also planned to install statues of great reformists and personalities on the space near the proposed shopping complex. The total cost of the project is Rs 12 crore and is looked after by chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil. The process of the tender will initiate on Monday and accordingly the work will be started on priority. The shopkeepers or occupiers will have to borne the expenses required for the constructions of the shops. They will not have to shell out extra money for the land, it is learnt.