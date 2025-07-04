CSMC to demand ₹1K crore with NHAI

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has widened four major roads in the city to 200 feet. However, there is currently no funding available for constructing service roads. union Minister Nitin Gadkari has scheduled a meeting with municipal corporation officials in Delhi on July 7, during which the officials will present a detailed proposal on the road widening project. A demand for ₹1,000 crore in funding for these roads will be made. Local officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also be attending the meeting.

With new industries expected to come up in the Shendra MIDC and Bidkin DMIC areas, and with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar being a tourist hub attracting lakhs of visitors annually, the municipal corporation believes that the city’s main roads must be wide, well-planned, and visually appealing.

In the past month, the civic administration has successfully widened the following roads to 300 feet - Beed Bypass, Jalna Road, Paithan Road and Padegaon–Mitmita Road. However, building service roads along these main roads would require significant funding, which the municipal corporation does not currently have. Officials hope that with some financial support from NHAI, the service roads can be constructed.

Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth has taken the initiative to reach out to NHAI for assistance. His efforts seem to be bearing fruit, as union Minister Gadkari has agreed to meet the municipal delegation on July 7. Additional City Engineer (Special Projects) A B Deshmukh has been instructed to deliver the presentation in the Delhi meeting. a funding request of ₹1,000 crore will be submitted, said the sources.

Box

Length of four service roads (Total 50 km)

Road Stretch Main Road Length (km) Service Road Length (km)

Mukundwadi

to Cambridge -- 6 12

Mahanubhav

Ashram to Deolai -- 7 14

Mahanubhav

Ashram to Gevrai -- 5.9 12

Padegaon to

Daulatabad T-point -- 6.3 12