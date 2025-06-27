CSMC to demolish commercial properties from today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Saturday morning, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will carry out a demolition drive targeting commercial properties between Mukundwadi and Cambridge. Around 350 municipal officers and staff, along with 200 police personnel, will arrive in the area by 9 am to execute the operation.

Properties falling within the 60-meter-wide stretch will be demolished. Residential properties will not be touched by the corporation until August 15. Property owners have been advised to voluntarily vacate and remove their structures. Santosh Wahule, Head of the Anti-Encroachment Cell, said, “ Earlier, the court had ordered some residential property owners to clear encroachments by July 31. However, on Friday, a few more owners approached the bench, and the court extended the deadline to August 15. No such relief has been granted for commercial properties, so the demolition will commence at 9 am on Saturday (June 28).

Separate teams under the leadership of ward officers have been appointed for the operation. Property owners whose structures fall outside the 60-meter boundary will be requested to make payments under the Gunthewari scheme.