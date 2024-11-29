CSMC to develop Water Park near Harsul Lake

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth today approved the proposal of developing a Water Park, on four acres of land, near Harsul Lake.

The project to be launched on a build-operate and transfer (BoT) basis aims at attracting the tourists visiting the city. The civic administration will soon be inviting tender and it is expected to be completed in 2025.

Three million or 3.5 million tourists visit the city every year. Due to the absence of nightlife, tourists visit the heritage sites and places during the daytime and leave the city. With the intention that the tourists' stay should be two to three days, the CSMC is taking several initiatives. The proposal was discussed at length by the civic chief with the officers concerned on Friday. Later, he okayed the proposal to develop the Water Park near Jambul Van close to Harsul Lake. The contractor will have to set up an office, parking bay, water purification plant, store room, changing room etc at the proposed Park. The CSMC will provide land to the contractor and the infrastructure has to be developed by the contractor at his own expense. The contract period will be 15 years.

Plentiful Water in the Lake

For the past few years, the Harsul Lake has been overflowing. Water levels have only dropped once in the last two to four years. The Water Park will not require water every day. If water levels decrease, water will be supplied once a week. The municipal corporation believes that this approach will make the project successful. The water from Harsul Lake supplies the drinking water needs of 14 wards in the city. After March 2025, when ample water arrives from Jayakwadi Dam, the municipal corporation will no longer need the water from the Lake.

More than Rs 1 lakh rent expected

The CSMC’s estate section will allocate land for the Water Park. The expected monthly rent for approximately four acres of land is Rs 98,920. However, bidders offering a higher rent will be given priority. Once the project is developed, the lease agreement will be signed for 15 years, it is learnt.