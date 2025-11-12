CSMC to fill up 224 permanent posts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The vacant posts in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) have been steadily increasing, with many key positions currently being handled by lower-level officials as in-charge officers. To address this growing backlog, the civic administration has decided to fill 224 important posts across 12 different categories. The recruitment process is expected to be completed before the election code of conduct (ECC) comes into effect. This move is likely to provide major administrative relief.

To fill the vacancies, the municipal corporation first sought state government approval, and later submitted a roster (bindu namavali) to the divisional commissioner. After receiving the necessary permissions, the corporation has now initiated the recruitment process.

An official advertisement will be published soon for the 224 posts. The recruitment will be conducted through IBPS, a private agency appointed by the government. IBPS will handle the process of inviting applications, conducting online examinations, declaring the list of eligible candidates, and verifying documents before issuing appointment letters.

After the advertisement is released, candidates will have three weeks to submit applications. It is worth noting that three years ago, the CSMC had recruited 110 employees through IBPS, but over 15 candidates later resigned, leaving those positions vacant again.

Municipal elections are expected to be held in January, though some believe they might take place in March or April. Therefore, the administration plans to complete the recruitment process beforehand, as it becomes difficult to conduct such drives once the body is elected.

The official recruitment advertisement is expected to be released within the next two weeks. The details posts to be filled are as follows:

Deputy Fire Officer: 4

Firemen: 100

Engineers: 32

Junior Engineers: 24

Draftsmen: 9

Cashiers: 12

Garden Assistants: 6

Sanitary Inspectors: 12 and others.