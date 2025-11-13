CSMC to free Paithan Gate area from encroachments

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the brutal murder of a young man on the main road near Paithan Gate on Monday night, a section of the community pointed fingers at illegal encroachments in the area. Acting swiftly, the municipal corporation has begun taking action. On Thursday, a total station survey was carried out on the main roads in the locality, and demolition of encroachments is expected soon.

Over the past few years, the Paithan Gate area has turned into a hub for mobile shops, including mobile sales, repair, and accessories businesses. On Monday around 10.30 pm, Imran Akbar Qureshi (33) was murdered in front of a mobile shop where a youth was employed. Following the incident, members of the Qureshi community held a sit-in protest at the Zone No. 2 office of the municipal corporation, demanding removal of illegal shops and constructions.

In response, the anti-encroachment squad of the corporation issued notices to two shops located at the murder site, asking owners to submit ownership documents and building permissions within two days.

Road widening campaign underway

On Thursday, the town planning section of the municipal corporation conducted a total station survey to determine which properties obstruct the roads leading from Paithan Gate to Sillekhana; Paithan Gate to Subzi Mandi, and Paithan Gate to Khokadpura. As per the survey the Paithan Gate–Sillekhana road is to be 30 meters wide; Paithan Gate–Subzi Mandi road 6 meters wide, and Paithan Gate–Khokadpura road 15 meters wide.

Road widening will proceed accordingly. The survey was conducted by Rahul Malkhare (town planning section) and building inspector Syed Jamsheed along with their team.

Joint action by police and municipal corporation

Following the murder, the Qureshi community raised the issue of unauthorised shops in the Paithan Gate area. As a result, a joint operation by the municipal corporation and police is being planned. According to Santosh Wahule, coordinating officer of the anti-encroachment section, demolition action is likely to take place on Saturday.