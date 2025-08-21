CSMC to implement demolition drive in Harsul after procuring police security

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has stepped up efforts to widen the main road in Harsul to 200 feet. Moves are underway to carry out demolition before the upcoming Ganesh festival. The corporation has requested police security, and according to municipal sources, demolition will begin as soon as police protection is granted.

About a year and a half ago, nearly 100 properties in Harsul village were demolished for road widening, with compensation provided by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Now, the corporation is working on widening the remaining 100-foot stretch. Property owners have been demanding compensation from the very beginning. Last month, the municipal corporation carried out marking in the area, following which most owners vacated their properties. Demolition is set to be undertaken by the corporation, and moves have begun to complete this before the Ganesh festival.

Total Station Survey Ordered

On Thursday, a meeting of the Town Planning (TP) section was held under the chairmanship of municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth. In the meeting, the administrator directed that the total station survey of the Development Plan roads be conducted through the TP section. He also instructed that the section verify how many property owners were issued “gunthewari” notices after demolition, and to organise gunthewari camps (to regularise unauthorised plots).

Collect single tax only

The administrator further directed that after regularising properties under the gunthewari scheme, the TP section should send the list of such properties to the Tax Assessment section. Upon receiving the list, the tax assessment officials should cancel the double tax currently levied and replace it with a single tax.