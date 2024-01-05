CSMC to implement Phase II process of recruiting 286 posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has granted permission to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to implement the Phase II of the recruitment process to fill up 286 posts lying vacant in its different sections.

Earlier, the state had permitted CSMC to fill up 123 posts in the Phase I. As per the new staffing pattern, there are 5,202 sanctioned posts in CSMC, but the administration is functioning with just 2965 officials and personnel and 2237 posts are lying vacant. It may be noted that 10-12 officials and personnel from different sections of the CSMC are getting retired from their services every month. Hence the municipal corporation forwarded a proposal of recruiting 125 vacant posts in the year 2021. The recruitment process is implemented by the state-approved IBPS agency. The new municipal commissioner G Sreekanth gave a push to the recruitment process and in the meantime sent a second proposal to the state seeking permission to fill up 286 more posts (Phase II). The state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) gave green signal to it. The state also relaxed the mandatory 35 percent limitation of establishment expenses (it can excel till 50

percent).

Meanwhile, it is believed that the recruitment process is likely to start before the implementation of the election code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls.

Details of 286 posts (Group B and C)

Group B posts - Social Development Officer -1, Administrative Officer (Education) -1 and Assistant Legal Officer-1.

Group C posts - Junior Engineers (Civil) - 32, Faculties of Physical Education - 6, Deputy Fire Brigade Officers - 4, Assistant Security Officer -1, Civil Engineering Assistant/Encroachment Inspectors - 24, Sanitary Inspectors - 12, Livestock Supervisors - 7, Drivers/Machinists - 17, Tracers - 9, Garden Assistants - 9, Fire Fighters - 100, Cashiers-12 and Clerk/Typists - 50.