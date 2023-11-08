CSMC to increase sewerage charges in city

He directed that no sewer connection should be free in the city including newly merged Satara-Deolai.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has ordered the solid waste management to increase the drainage connection charges after studying the charges collected by neighbouring Nashik, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations.

Presently, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) collects Rs 600 charges against each drainage pipeline connection.

The civic chief also expressed his concern on learning that many residents take the drainage pipeline connection illegally without paying the charges to CSMC.

The municipal body has not increased the charges for the past many years. It may be noted that the laying of drainage pipeline in Satara-Deolai by spending Rs 235 crore is underway. Till today, the sewer pipeline of length 3 kms has been laid by the civic administration. The property-holders will be giving drainage connections to each property-holder after completion of laying pipelines. The CSMC will have to put 30 per cent share in the drainage project (which is to the tune of Rs 80 crore). Hence the civic chief ordered the levying of drainage connection charges in Satara-Deolai area. He also underlined that not to give free of cost connection to any property-holder in the city.

Three STP plants

Three sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been constructed in the jurisdiction of the city.

The civic chief suggested to start constructing small STPs in Gandhinagar, Siddharth Garden and Nageshwarwadi to discontinue the flowing of sewer waste in the nullahs passing through these three areas.

Buying of modern machineries

The Central Government has introduced a ‘NAMASTE’ scheme discouraging pressing of human labour to remove the choke ups from the sewer/drainage pipelines. The scheme suggests using modern machineries to remove the choke-ups. Hence the civic chief ordered the section concerned to prepare the proposal and forward to him for further process.