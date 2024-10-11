CSMC to install 16,000 new streetlights for women's safety in expanded city areas

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: Elaborating upon the need for streetlights in every corner of the city, the Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth said, “ Presently, the work for installing 60,000 streetlights has been awarded to a Delhi-based Elektron Company on BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) basis. However, the newly developed neighbourhoods around the city are deprived of streetlights, making it unsafe for women to go outside, prompting the decision to install an additional 16,000 lights by spending an additional fund of Rs 40 crore for the purpose.”

There have been numerous complaints about streetlights in the city. In 2016, the civic administration entrusted the entire streetlight project to the Delhi-based company on a BoT basis. The company installed new, energy-efficient LED lights, resulting in a monthly savings of at least Rs 1 crore on electricity. The company has installed a total of 60,000 streetlights in the city, and it is also looking after the maintenance of these streetlights. Complaints regarding non-functional lights have ceased. The contract was awarded for Rs 110 crore, with the company receiving Rs 2.73 crore monthly from the municipal corporation. Now, the decision has been made to install an additional 16,000 lights, and tenders have been published for this work. The old Delhi-based company has offered the lowest bid in response to the tender.

Sreekanth said, “ The contract has been awarded to the old company with the lowest rate. Some contractors have approached the court, but the court has not issued a stay order. These lights will be installed in new neighbourhoods developed in all directions - Satara-Devalai, Harsul, Chikalthana, Padegaon, and Mitmita. The work will begin soon, allowing women to step out confidently. This decision was made especially for women due to the Navratri festival.”

10 years maintenance

The maintenance of the 16,000 streetlights will remain with the Elektron Company for five years. The project, which began in 2016, will conclude in 2026. The responsible company will oversee the maintenance of all streetlights until 2030.