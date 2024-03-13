CSMC to invite tenders valuing Rs 350 cr soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election is likely to come into effect from March 15. Hence the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has geared up to approve and sanctioned development works and also complete their tender procedures before the implementation of the code of conduct. The CSMC may be inviting tenders of works valuing around Rs 350 crore, soon, said the sources.

As per norms, no policy decision can be taken within at least 60 days after implementation of the code of conduct. However, the works could be continued if the CSMC had issued work orders of the works to the contractors.

About a fortnight ago, the CSMC had published tenders of development works valuing Rs 300- 400 crore. The tenders were about laying of drainage pipelines in different parts of the city; disposal of garbage waste at Naregaon through biomining process by spending Rs 65 crore etc.

Besides, the CSMC has received Rs 65 crore from DPC. Of which, Rs 10 crore will be spent on the development of crematoriums. This tender is in the last stage of finalisation.

According to sources, “On Wednesday, the civic administration finalised a few tenders and it will be approving a few more on Thursday. The value of these tenders could be between Rs 300-350 crore. Accordingly, these tenders will be finalised as per the relaxations granted by the state government to continue works during the code of conduct period.”