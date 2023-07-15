CSMC to issue building permission in 30 days!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an attempt to simplify the process of issuing the building permissions and encourage legal constructions considering them as prospective taxpayers, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has ordered the Town Planning (TP) section officials to reduce the period of a gap from 60 days to 30 in issuing the building permissions (BP) to the property-holders.

The municipal corporation is using the state-sponsored special software Building Permission Management System (BPMS) to issue the building permission. After submission of the proposal in a prescribed format and maps, it is mandatory for the section to grant permission in 60 days, but the civic chief ordered to reduce this gap to 30 days and issue the permissions.

The builders or the common citizens have to submit the proposals seeking building permission through an architect who is registered with the CSMC. The application process is done online. Apart from the architect’s details, the applicant also has to provide his aadhar card number, mobile number and email ID online. Earlier, many technical glitches were occurring in submitting the files through BPMS.

The municipal commissioner said,” We will ensure that the property-holders get building permissions in one month after submission of the proposal or file. It should be ensured that the files are not uploaded in incomplete form. We come across a few errors in the files regularly. Hence we will verify whether these errors are done unknowingly or intentionally. If found intentional then their practising license would be cancelled.”

850 registered architects!

The municipal corporation has the registration of more than 850 architects, but only 50-60 of them are active in submitting the files for building permissions. The CSMC receives 250-300 files every month regarding building permission. But there are one or two errors in every file. Hence we will be interacting with the office-bearers of the architect association to get rid of the errors in filing the proposal, said the Deputy Director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje.