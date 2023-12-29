CSMC to launch a survey against quacks in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The bogus doctors in the city seem to have come on the radar of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) as it has vowed to take stern action against them and verify the registration numbers of the doctors issuing fitness certificates to applicants at the RTO office.

Sensation prevailed at the RTO office on Friday after the newspaper published a story that a woman was issuing a medical fitness certificate with the stamp of a male doctor on it. The fitness certificate was issued on payment of Rs 100.

The president of Opthalmic Association Dr Arun Adchitre shared that he had even come across a few cases where persons who are blind with one eye were given driving licenses of four-wheelers. This is risky as we cannot deny accidents and put the lives of others in danger. Hence proper check up should be there of persons applying for driving license to drive four-wheelers and transport vehicles, he said.

The CSMC municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said, “We have conducted a meeting regarding the bogus doctors on Friday. We will take appropriate action against them on receiving the complaints. Besides, we will also verify the registration of doctors sitting in the RTO office campus.”

Meanwhile, the joint secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Praful Jatale confirmed that the meeting was held in the municipal corporation today. “IMA demanded action against bogus and un-registered doctors in the city,” he said.