CSMC to launch disabled-friendly schemes for upliftment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth in a meeting with a delegation of disabled persons today announced launching of various schemes and projects intending their welfare and upliftment.

The meeting which was held at the Smart City Office Headquarters was attended by the additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad and a delegation of disabled persons.

The civic chief underlined the construction of Kalyan Bhavan to make the disabled self-reliant in the city. The CSMC’s old and dilapidated school building situated in N-12, Cidco will be demolished. These special citizens will be imparted vocational training. The bhavan will also have a therapy centre. Hence he ordered the civic subordinates to work in this direction.

Earlier, the CSMC had stopped releasing the stipend of 517 beneficiaries of Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. A public notice was also published in this regard. Hence G Sreekanth ordered releasing the stipend to them. He also announced various welfare schemes for them on the occasion.

Disableds to operate petrol-pump

It may be noted that the municipal corporation will soon start a petrol pump in Kanchanwadi. The civic chief proposed it to be operated by disabled persons. Besides, the parents of deaf and dumb wards will be roped in as a manager at the pump. He also mentioned that a few lavatories and the shelter homes of CSMC will be given to disabled citizens for their operations.

IDPD celebration

It may be noted that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) falls on December 3. The day will start with setting up mobile stalls. The details about various courses and training will be given to them.

The civic chief also offered that if the owners of galas in Nehru Bhavan and other shopping complexes recruits disabled persons on job then the municipal corporation will offer concessions to them.

G Sreekanth also interacted with Akshay Butte (a disabled person) who was in the delegation and also took a photograph with him.

The delegation appreciated the civic chief for taking measures intending their welfare and making them self-reliant.