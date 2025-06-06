CSMC to launch new company for garbage lifting

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Citing the poor performance of the Reddy Company, which is currently responsible for waste collection in the city, the Municipal Corporation administration has begun the process of searching for a new agency. A new tender will be floated soon, with stricter conditions. The new tender will require the selected company to ensure 100 percent door-to-door waste collection; a minimum of 380 to 400 enclosed garbage collection vehicles (Ghantagadis); availability of larger transport vehicles and at least 25 pc of the fleet to consist of electric vehicles (EVs).

The current contract with Reddy Company is set to expire in February 2026, but the administration has decided to begin the process of appointing a new agency in advance. Under the guidance of CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Patil and his team have drafted the tender guidelines.

Currently, the corporation pays Reddy Company ₹2,243 per ton of waste. However, in the new system, payment will be made based on shifts.

According to sources, the new tender is expected to be released within a week. The key requirements in the new tender are as follows:

-Agency should have 380 Ghantagadis, each with a waste-carrying capacity of up to 1,300 kg.

-Four separate compartments in each Ghantagadi to segregate and dump wet, dry, e-waste, and other types of garbage separately.

-Each vehicle must collect waste from 1,000 households.

Penalty Clause: Fines Up to ₹20,000

If the agency's work is found unsatisfactory, fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 may be imposed. Penalties will also apply if waste is found lying around in the city or if collection vehicles are delayed in reaching designated areas.