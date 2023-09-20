CSMC to lift vehicles causing obstructions to traffic from Oct 1

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has appointed a private agency to lift four-wheelers or two-wheelers parked illegally on roads and causing congestion or nuisance in smooth flow of the traffic from October 1, said the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth adding that a private agency ‘Active Motors’ has been appointed for the task and collect fine from violators.

The civic chief G Sreekanth is going to Germany from September 23. Hence while speaking to media persons, on Wednesday, he said that a discussion

on various issues including maintaining traffic discipline with the commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya. Hence various steps will be taken in a gradual manner. The CSMC had invited a tender and then shortlisted the private agency for the task.

“Under the first phase, the vehicles parked on the road will be taken into possession. The vehicles will be lifted in the same manner like they were being lifted by police machinery. The CSMC will get royalty from the fine amount. The fixing of fine amount and the royalty amount has been finalised today,” said the municipal commissioner.

The strength of vehicles of the private agency will be increased and the manpower as per the demand. The action will be taken in support of the police. If a jammer is fixed to any vehicle then it will be released only after collecting a fine of Rs 500.

The CSMC will open a separate account for the collection of royalty amount. The money will be utilised in displaying sign boards and creating awareness in people to maintain traffic discipline.

Type of vehicle - Fine Amount - CSMC Royalty Amount

Two-wheeler - Rs 200 - Rs 50

Handcart - Rs 300 - Rs 100

Four-wheeler - Rs 2,000 - Rs 500

Jammer - Rs 500 - Rs 200