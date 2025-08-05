CSMC to present draft of prabhag structure to state UDD today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In preparation for the upcoming municipal elections, the Urban Development Department had directed the municipal corporation to prepare a prabhag restructuring plan. Over the past few days, the civic administration has been working on the plan in strict confidentiality, and as per sources, the draft will be submitted to the state government on Wednesday (August 6). The reservation process for wards is expected to take place at the state level.

The Supreme Court recently upheld 27 per cent OBC reservation in local body elections, paving the way for municipal elections in the near future. As a result, aspiring candidates and former corporators have renewed their political hopes. There is speculation that the election announcement may come post-Diwali, while Zilla Parishad elections may occur first, and municipal elections could follow in March 2026.

Draft Plan submission timeline

The Urban Development Department (UDD) instructed the municipal corporation to prepare the new prabhag structure last month. The election branch of the municipal corporation has now completed the draft, and it will be submitted to the UDD on August 6 or 7. Senior civic officials travelled to Mumbai on Tuesday night to present the draft.

After submission, the state government will review and finalise the prabhag structure. Reservation for various categories (SC, ST, OBC, women, etc.) will then be applied. The reserved prabhag draft will be published, and public objections will be invited. Following hearings on the objections, the final prabhag structure will be declared, as per official sources.

Prabhag formation structure

As per government directives, each prabhag must consist of 4 electoral wards. Where grouping of 4 wards isn't feasible, groups of 3 or 5 may be formed. The municipal corporation has structured the draft accordingly. Any changes or corrections will be made at the government level.