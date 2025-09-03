CSMC to provide free meters for small property-owners

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration is working to ensure that citizens receive daily water supply. From the New Year, residents will start getting water every day. Earlier, the CSMC had announced the installation of water meters on pipelines.

Meanwhile, the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth said that houses built on 20x30 ft (600 square feets) plots will be provided free meters. Similarly, houses allotted to the poor under MHADA schemes will also receive meters at no cost. Around 1.5 lakh households are expected to benefit from this decision.

The first phase of the new water supply scheme project, being implemented at a cost of ₹2,740 crore, will be completed by the end of December. From January 1, the city will receive at least 200 MLD of additional water, adding to the current 171 MLD from old pipelines. This will take the total water supply to 371 MLD per day, making daily supply possible. To ensure proper use of water, meters will be installed on all connections. An agency will be appointed to prepare the DPR for the meter project. Plot holders larger than 20x30 ft will have to pay for the meters, and a detailed proposal including costs will be finalised through a tender process.

Houses measuring 600 sq. ft or less will get free meters, as per the resolution passed by the CSMC. Nearly 60% of properties in the city fall into this category.

“Water Connection for All”

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is laying pipelines in newly developed residential colonies. Out of the targeted 1,900 km, about 1,200 km of pipelines have already been laid. Areas without previous pipelines are being prioritised. Through these pipelines, the MJP will provide at least 90,000 new connections. In addition, anyone seeking a connection will also be granted one.

Unauthorised connections to be curbed

According to CSMC records, there are about 3 lakh properties in the city, of which nearly 1.5 lakh have unauthorised water connections. Most citizens currently have one authorised and one unauthorised tap. The administration is working on a plan to regularise such connections. Officials asserted that on the new pipelines, no unauthorised connections will be possible, as it will no longer be easy to install them through unlicensed plumbers.