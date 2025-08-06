CSMC to provide relief to survivors of deceased women in Siddharth Garden incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today announced granting of relief to the survivors of two deceased women Rekha Gaikwad and Swati Khairnar. In an unfortunate incident, Gaikwad and Khairnar had died after the dome at the entrance of the Siddharth Garden fell upon them. The civic chief also offered a contractual job to Khairnar’s brother.

The family members of deceased Gaikwad and Khairnar along with another deceased Ranjeet Dandge’s wife and kids, under the leadership of Anna Bhau Sathe Foundation, are observing a strike in front of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters. Dandge had been killed while encountering notorious goons hiding in the municipal corporation’s school. On Tuesday, the municipal commissioner spoke to the family members and gave them assurances.

The civic chief said, the civic administration is unable to provide any financial assistance or offer service to the deceased’s family of Dandge. Hence, the CSMC had sent a letter seeking financial help to her under the Chief Minister’s Fund. Meanwhile, Amol Gaikwad is the heir of Rekha Gaikwad but the CSMC could not offer a job to him as his father is a pensioner. While the brother of Swati Khairnar, Sanjay Dnyaneshwar Tupe, will be roped in as a security guard and also extend financial relief. Raju Bhalerao of Anna Bhau Sathe Foundation was also present on the occasion.