CSMC to publish draft voter list for 29 prabhags on Nov 6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In view of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the administration has initiated preparations. Officials and staff have been appointed to compile the voter lists for 29 prabhags across three Assembly constituencies. A two-day electoral list revision process is underway, after which prabhag-wise draft voter lists will be published on November 6.

For the first time, elections will be held on a prabhag-wise basis, with each prabhag comprising four members. Based on the 2011 census, the municipal corporation has created 28 prabhags with four members each, and one prabhag with three members, making a total of 29 prabhags. These prabhags have been finalised by the State Election Commission (SEC). The prabhag-wise voter lists will be prepared using the voter data from the respective Assembly constituencies. According to the Election Commission’s schedule, the voter list revision work will conclude by Thursday.

Final voter list on November 28

After the preparation of the voter lists, the draft prabhag-wise voter list will be published on November 6. Objections and suggestions will be invited from voters until November 14. Following a detailed review of the received feedback, the appointed officers will make necessary corrections, and the final voter list will be published on November 28.