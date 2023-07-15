CSMC to recruit 123 personnel soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to undertake the drive to recruit 123 personnel (of various categories) in the first phase on a war-footing basis.

The decision has been undertaken after reviewing the growing backlog of vacancies in different sections of the CSMC headquarters and its associated offices. Hence the ambit of retired officers, personnel and contractual staff is increasing. The advertisement will be finalised and published soon said the additional commissioner Ranjit Patil.

The civic chief said, “It is not that after the recruitment of 123 posts, the works will be smoothened. Instead, the CSMC will have to undertake a mega recruitment drive. The CSMC will submit a revised proposal to the state government for permission. Enhancing the income source is a major challenge for the municipal corporation. The income will have to be increased so as to undertake the mega recruitment drive. Various measures will have to be taken to boost the revenue. The recovery pattern of the GST department will be introduced."

34 personnel of Satara-Deolai in CSMC

The additional commissioner said that the CSMC has absorbed the services of 34 personnel of the then Satara-Deolai Municipal Council in the municipal corporation. The council has got merged with CSMC in 2016. There was a huge uproar over the appointments when CSMC decided to take their employees to its establishment. The employees then approached the court which then directed the state government’s Urban Development Department to absorb them in CSMC.

This 34 personnel include eight clerks/typists; three peons; one plumber; eight valvemen; four electrical workers; nine sanitary workers and one pesticide spraying worker. Their services have been regularised after verifying their educational and technical qualification, it is learnt.