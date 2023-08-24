CSMC to recruit contract staff through panel interview

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration, hereafter, has decided to rope in contractual staff passing the interview of a panel of officers only, said the sources.

Earlier, the municipal corporation was roping in the staff supplied by the outsourcing agencies, but it was causing financial burden on the cashless treasury. To ease the financial situation to some extent, the civic administration has removed 209 contractual staff recently.

The CSMC has constituted a panel comprising three officials including additional commissioner, deputy commissioner (labour) and head of the section. This panel will conduct the interview of the contractual staff supplied by the private agency and then recommend their names to the civic chief, who will then give his final sanction, before their appointment.

It may be noted that the municipal commissioner has framed new rules for the recruitment of contract staff. Hereafter, the head of the section will table the demand of staff to the deputy commissioner (labour). He will then intimate the outsourcing agency to supply the required manpower. Lastly these staff will have to face panel interviews. Under the Minimum Wages Act, the CSMC will place the demand of supplying manpower to the agency quoting its lowest rates.