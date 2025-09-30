CSMC to release pair of lions for public viewing from Oct 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) shared good news for the visitors and animal-lovers at Siddharth Zoo as they can have glimpses of the Lions from October 1.

The CSMC had brought a pair of big cats - Arjun (8 years) and Suchitra (10 years) – along with a pair of sloth bears – Gajendra (4 years) and Shanti (5 years) – along with a pair of foxes, from Karnataka’s Shivmogga Zoo and Safari, a couple of days ago. They were quarantined in cages so that they could adjust the local habitat and climate. The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, on Tuesday, inspected the health status of the wildlife animals.

It may be noted that the citizens would be able to witness the roaring of Lions in the zoo after one and a half decades. The civic chief played a vital role in initiating the demand for Lions.

Under animal exchange programme, the CSMC will be transporting one white tiger and two yellow tigress to Karnataka zoo.

Zoo officials including garden superintendent Vijay Patil, and others were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the arrival of these new animals has increased the attraction of the Siddharth Zoo, making it a new point of interest for city residents and tourists alike.